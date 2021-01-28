Automotive Electric Coolant Pumps Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The global electric coolant pump market size for electric vehicles is projected to reach USD 662 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 227 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Stringency in emission norms to cut down vehicular emissions and increasing demand for electric vehicles globally are expected to be the primary reasons for the growing electric coolant pump market.

Market Players

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

GMB Corporation

Hanon Systems

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

MAHLE GmbH

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

VOVYO Technology Co., Ltd.

Automotive Electric Coolant Pumps Market Segments:

By Type

Sealed

Sealless

By Vehicle Type

Process Value (PV)

48V

Control Value (CV)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV)

By Communication Interface

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

Pulse Width Modulation (PWM)

By Power Output

<100 W

>100 W

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Electric Coolant Pumps Market Report

What was the Automotive Electric Coolant Pumps Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Electric Coolant Pumps Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Electric Coolant Pumps Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

