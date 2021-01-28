Global Krill Oil Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global market for krill oil is estimated to have a significant CAGR of around 10.8% during the forecast period. Krill oil is also an important alternative to fish oil and extracted from Antarctic krill species. Krill is a source of EPA and DHA. Fats found in krill oil makes easier for the body to use compared to the fish oil as most of the omega 3 fats in fish oil are stored in the triglycerides form. Krill oil may be highly efficient for fight against inflammation rather than other marine omega-3 sources. It contains astaxanthin, a pink-orange pigment that have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It is generally used for high cholesterol and heart disease. However, limited researches were reported to support such uses. The market is mainly driven due to various health benefits, growing awareness for nutritional foods across the globe.

The global market for krill oil is classified on the basis of product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into capsules, softgels, and liquids. The capsules segment are projected to have considerable share in the global market. The dietary supplements capsules are primarily used as a dosage form as they are available in a range of sizes and thereby offer various dosing options flexibility to the manufacturers. Other benefits of capsules over tablets include ease of formulation and handling, availability in several sizes, and attractive color options. Owing to the increasing focus towards making supplements highly effective, the manufacturers are using capsules as a dosage form, which in turn, is contributing to the significant share of capsules as a dosage form in dietary supplements. Based on the application, the global krill oil market is further segmented into functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, others.

Global Krill oil Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Capsules

Softgels

Liquids

By Application

Functional food and beverages

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Animal feed)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Arista Industries Inc

Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS

BASF SE

ConnOils LLC

Coastside Bio Resources

DailyNutra LLC

Douglas Laboratories

Ergomax BV

Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

NutriGold Inc.

NWC Naturals Inc.

Nutracode LLC

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., LTD.

Rimfrost AS

Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.

Viva Naturals Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

