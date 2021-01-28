Global Healthcare Inventory Management Systems Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global market for healthcare inventory management systems is estimated to have a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing application of inventory management systems in healthcare providers that include monitor expiration dates of critical inventory, reduce total on-hand inventory, tracking supplies, and improve the proper billing of lab consumables and supplies. These systems offer several advantages in healthcare inventory including supply hoarding and inventory shrink, correctness of control capture for equipment and supplies and prevents stock-outs. The market for the healthcare inventory management systems is mainly driven due to the increasing number of hospitals across the globe coupled with growing adoption inventory management solutions by hospitals to enhance operational efficiency and profitability. Moreover, the integration of IoT and AI in healthcare systems further projected to provide significant opportunity to the market.

The global market for healthcare inventory management systems is classified on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into hardware and software & services. The software & services segment are projected to have considerable share in the global market. The integration of automated inventory management solutions has boosted the demand for software across various end-users. Since software deals with a colossal set of data, this enhances the ability of the systems to handle a large set of inventory information. Further, it also assists healthcare providers to make better decisions for clinical purposes. Based on the end-user, the global healthcare inventory management systems market is further segmented into hospitals and clinics.

Market Segmentation

Global Healthcare Inventory Management Systems Market by Product Type

Hardware

Software & Services

Global Healthcare Inventory Management Systems Market by End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

ArbiMed Inc.

ASAP Systems

Ascom

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CenTrak, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Grifols, S.A.

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

Inventory Optimization Solutions

Impinj, Inc.

Mobile Aspects

Midmark Corp.

Logi-Tag Systems

Palex Medical SA

SATO Vicinity Pty. Ltd.

SKYTRON, LLC

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Terso Solutions, Inc.

Tecsys Inc.

