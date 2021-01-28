Head Mounted Display Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Global Head Mounted Display Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 36.3% during 2021-2027. The Head Mounted Display (HMD) market was valued at over $700 million in 2013 and is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. The combination of microdisplay price cuts and high demand for helmet-mounted displays across applications are expected to drive the head-mounted displays market growth over the next six years. The increasing demand for mobile-based AR applications for assembling 3D scenes is expected to create viable growth opportunities for the mobile industry.

The following players are covered in this report:

By technology:

Augmented reality

Virtual reality

By component:

Processor and memory

Controller

Sensor

Camera

Display

Lens

Case and connector

Others

By Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By Product Type:

Head mounted

Eyewear

By Application:

Consumer

Commercial

Medical

Education

Others

By HMD Type:

Slide-on HMD

Discrete HMD

Integrated HMD

