Global Wireless Connectivity Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global market for wireless connectivity is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to the growing integration of IoT devices, growing internet penetration, technical advancement in telecommunication and high penetration of smartphones across the globe. At present, there are various types of IoT-based wearable devices are getting into the market. Fitness trackers, sensors, smartwatches, hearing aids, and pacemakers are the dominating wearable devices in wireless connectivity. In February 2019, Samsung introduces three new wearables such as galaxy wearables, galaxy watch active and galaxy fit/galaxy fit e for balanced and connected living. Galaxy buds have wireless charging and device to devise power-sharing and also get a quick charging boost on the go from Galaxy S10 which is the latest Samsung smartphone. Galaxy watch active has WPC-based (Wireless Power Consortium) wireless connectivity and galaxy fit/galaxy fit e has NFC (Near Field Communication) wireless connectivity for charging.

The global wireless connectivity market is segregated on the basis of technology and application. Based on the technology the global wireless connectivity market is classified into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, near field communication (NFC), cellular technologies, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), and others (Enocean, Z-Wave). The Wi-Fi segment is projected to hold a significant share in the global wireless connectivity market owing to the growing application of Wi-Fi as a wireless connectivity solution in various sectors such as consumer and enterprise. On the basis of the application, the market is further segmented into consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, industrial, IT & telecom and others (building automation).

Global Wireless Connectivity Market Segmentation

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular Technologies

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Others (Enocean, Z-Wave)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Industrial

IT & Telecom

Others (Building Automation)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Ceva, Inc.

EnOcean GmbH

Espressif Systems Pte., Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

Nordic Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

