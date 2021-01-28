Head Up Display Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Global Head Up Display Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.3% during 2021-2027. The growth of the HUD market is mainly focused on improving driver safety by reducing distraction due to low product costs and easy integration with smartphones. Innovative solutions products such as augmented reality and global positioning systems that can be integrated with head-up display systems further increase the demand for the industry.

By Component:

Video Generator

Projector/Projection Unit Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) projector Digital Light Processing projector Laser Beam Steering projector

Display Unit Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) Liquid crystal display Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Software

Others

By Type:

Conventional head-up display

Windshield-based head-up display

Combiner-based head-up display

AR-based head-up display

By Application:

Aviation

Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter)

Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter)

Automotive

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Head Up Display industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

