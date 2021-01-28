Semi-Autonomous Bus Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market is expected to grow due to increased traffic accidents, the need for efficient bus operation, and the demand for the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) function of the bus. Safety standards have become a priority for governments around the world, and now they have launched standard regulation to reduce casualties from road accidents. The increased need for pedestrian and passenger safety, reduced CO2 emissions, efficient public transport, and advanced features require Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to design and develop semi-autonomous and autonomous public transport solutions.

Market Players

AB Volvo

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Denso Corporation

EasyMile

NAVYA Group

NVIDIA Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Semi-Autonomous Bus Market Key Segments:

By Type

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

By Automation

Level 1

Level 2 & Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

By Application

Shuttle

Intercity/Intracity

By Sensor

Ultrasonic

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

