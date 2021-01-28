Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global millimeter wave technology market is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4%. An increase in broadband and mobile speeds with growing utility and demand, rise in usage of millimeter-wave in small-cell backhaul networks, and substantial demand in the use of millimeter-wave technology in security and radar applications are among the factors driving the growth of this market.
Key Market Players
Axxcss Wireless Solutions (US), Keysight Technologies (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Eravant (US), Siklu Communication (Japan), Aviat Networks (US), Farran Technologies (Ireland), L3HARRIS (US), Smiths Group (UK), and Millimeter Wave Products (US) are a few major companies operating in the millimeter wave technology market. These companies have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and installations, contracts, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions to strengthen their position in the market.
Millimeter Wave Technology Market Key Segments:
By Component
- Antennas & transceiver components
- Frequency sources & related components
- Communication & networking components
- Imaging components
- RF & radio components
- Sensors & controls
- Interface components
- Power & battery components
- Other components
By Product
- Scanner systems
- Radar and satellite communication systems
- Telecommunication equipment
- Other products
By Frequency Band
- 24–57 GHz
- 57–86 GHz
- 86–300 GHz
By License Type
- Light licensed frequency millimeter wave
- Unlicensed frequency millimeter wave
- Fully licensed frequency millimeter wave
By Application
- Mobile & telecom
- Consumer & commercial
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Automotive & transportation
- Imaging
