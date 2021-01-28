Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global millimeter wave technology market is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4%. An increase in broadband and mobile speeds with growing utility and demand, rise in usage of millimeter-wave in small-cell backhaul networks, and substantial demand in the use of millimeter-wave technology in security and radar applications are among the factors driving the growth of this market.

Key Market Players

Axxcss Wireless Solutions (US), Keysight Technologies (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Eravant (US), Siklu Communication (Japan), Aviat Networks (US), Farran Technologies (Ireland), L3HARRIS (US), Smiths Group (UK), and Millimeter Wave Products (US) are a few major companies operating in the millimeter wave technology market. These companies have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and installations, contracts, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions to strengthen their position in the market.

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Key Segments:

By Component

Antennas & transceiver components

Frequency sources & related components

Communication & networking components

Imaging components

RF & radio components

Sensors & controls

Interface components

Power & battery components

Other components

By Product

Scanner systems

Radar and satellite communication systems

Telecommunication equipment

Other products

By Frequency Band

24–57 GHz

57–86 GHz

86–300 GHz

By License Type

Light licensed frequency millimeter wave

Unlicensed frequency millimeter wave

Fully licensed frequency millimeter wave

By Application

Mobile & telecom

Consumer & commercial

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive & transportation

Imaging

