Field Device Management Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

The global field device management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027. Field device management is the act of configuring and maintaining tools for smart field devices for the purposes of diagnostic and troubleshooting applications. Smart field devices are based on the Fieldbus Foundation, HART and PROFIBUS protocols. The FDM system works effectively over time to effectively improve assets by controlling a large number of devices through the FDM server and reduce the number of field trips in response. Widely applied in chemical and specialty chemistry, pharmaceutical and life sciences, power generation and other fields.

The following players are covered in this report:

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa

Metso Automation

Azbil Corporation

Hamilton Company

Mitsubishi Electric

Phoenix Contact

Field Device Management Market is segmented by Type

Hardware

Software

Field Device Management Market is segmented by Application

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Manufacturing

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Field Device Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Field Device Management Market Report

What was the Field Device Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Field Device Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Field Device Management Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

