Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The global enterprise content management market size is expected to reach USD 93.76 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period. The growing demand for securing confidential data is fueling the adoption of enterprise content management software. Components of the software include solutions and services such as document management, web content management, records management, document collaboration, and digital rights management. These solutions enable businesses to collaborate with their employees, reducing data storage costs and increasing productivity.

A full report of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/enterprise-content-management-ecm-market/45212/

Key market players

IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), OpenText (Canada), Xerox (US), Atlassian (Australia), Newgen Software (India), Veeva (US), Fabasoft (Austria), Ascend Software (US), Alfresco (US), Laserfiche (US), M-Files (US), Hyland (US), Everteam (US), Nuxeo (US), Systemware (US), DOMA Technologies (US), SER Group (Germany), GRM Information Management (US), Box (US), Adobe (US). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global Enterprise Content Management Market.

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Key Segments:

By Type

Content Management

Case Management

Workflow Management

Record Management

Digital Asset Management

Other Types

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Service

Professional

Managed

By End-user Industry

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Report

What was the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404