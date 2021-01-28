Automotive Software Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The automotive software market size is estimated at USD 18 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow by more than 15% between 2019 and 2025. Industry growth is driven by increased demand for passenger safety and convenience and increased adoption of connected vehicles.

Strict government regulations related to vehicle safety and cooperation between government agencies and automotive software developers are expected to accelerate innovation in the technology market. The rapid adoption of IoT and the increasing penetration of the Internet will help drivers visualize objects and obstacles and other vehicles on the road to avoid collisions, warn drivers, or automatically apply brakes to maintain a safe distance.

The demand for the automotive software market is driven by the rapid growth of the use of electronic components to enhance the various functions of vehicles such as ADAS and infotainment systems. The automotive sector, which grows with technology development, increases the vehicle’s electronics by providing an improved dive experience. With the rapid adoption of connected vehicles and government partners to build infrastructure for connected vehicles, technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) are increasing the use of electronics in automotive software.

Key Players

Adobe Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Atego Systems Inc. (PTC)

Autonet Mobile, Inc.

Blackberry Limited

Goggle

Green Hills Software

Microsoft Corporation

Montavista Software

Wind River Systems, Inc.

Automotive Software Market Key Segments:

By Application

Safety System

Infotainment and Telematics

Powertrain

Chassis

By Product

Operating System

Middleware

Application Software

By Vehicle Type

ICE Passenger Car

ICE Light Commercial Vehicle

ICE Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicles

