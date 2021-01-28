Managed Network Services Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Global managed network services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.11% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the advent of advance technology such as big data and cloud computing which is widely being used among the industries which will enhance the customer satisfaction and business process.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global managed network services market are Cisco, IBM Corporation, Accenture, AT&T Intellectual Property, LG Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Wipro Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ALE International, Verizon, Telstra, NTT Communications Corporation, Sify Technologies Limited, 3T Systems Ltd., Nokia, DXC Technology Company, FUJITSU, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, RACKSPACE US, INC. among others.

Managed Network Services Market Key Segments:

By Type

Managed LAN

Managed Wi-Fi

Managed VPN

Managed WAN

Network Monitoring

Managed Network Security

Managed Firewall

Managed UTM

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecom

IT

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others (Transportation, Logistics, and Hospitality)

