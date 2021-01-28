Pressure Vessels Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global pressure vessel market size was estimated at USD 166.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to record a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to significant growth in the chemical and petrochemical industries. The adoption of supercritical power generation technology is on the rise.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Pressure Vessel Market are Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.A), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India), Larsen & Toubro Limited. (India), Dongfang Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. (China), General Electric Co (U.S.A), Halvorsen (Norway), IHI Corporation (Japan), Pressure Vessels (India), Samuel Pressure Vessel Group. (U.S.A), Westinghouse Electric Company LLC. (U.S.A) and others.

Pressure Vessels Market Key Segments:

By Product

Boiler

Nuclear Reactor

Separator

By Material

Steel Alloy

Other Alloy

Composite

By Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Power Generation

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Pressure Vessels Market Report

What was the Pressure Vessels Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Pressure Vessels Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Pressure Vessels Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

