Cognitive Data Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Cognitive Data Management Market valued at USD 466.8 million in 2017, and expected to reach USD 1,473.9 million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period.

The data management process of managing data as a valuable resource is the most important task in IT. Cognitive Data Management includes a technology platform that facilitates cognitive computing consisting of natural language processing, machine learning, speech recognition, and other technologies that automate these activities with data management.

Key Players –

Attivio (US), CognitiveScale (US), Cognizant (US), DATUM (US), Expert System (Italy), HPE (US), IBM (US), Immuta (US), Informatica (US), Infosys (India), Kingland Systems (US),

By Business Function

Operations

Sales and Marketing

Finance

Legal

Human Resource

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cognitive Data Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cognitive Data Management Market Report

1. What was the Cognitive Data Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cognitive Data Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cognitive Data Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

