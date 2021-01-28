Coastal Surveillance Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2027

Coastal Surveillance Market is projected to grow from USD 29.08 Billion in 2016 to USD 34.34 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Security is a growing concern in many maritime regions that represent a fairly complex environment. This increases the need to deploy coastal surveillance systems. Coastal Surveillance System (CSS) is a sophisticated and integrated border surveillance system. It uses integrated technologies such as radar, electro-optical systems, automatic identification systems (AIS) and other sensors to provide command and control functions.

The system providers for coastal surveillance are Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Terma A/S (Denmark), Kongsberg Gruppen (U.K.), SAAB AB (Sweden), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), and Indra Sistemas S A,(Spain) offering advanced technology systems, products, and services.

Coastal Surveillance Market, By End-User

Naval

Coast Guard

Others

Coastal Surveillance Market, By Structure

National

Regional

Port

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Coastal Surveillance industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Coastal Surveillance Market Report

1. What was the Coastal Surveillance Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Coastal Surveillance Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Coastal Surveillance Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

