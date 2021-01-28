Grow Lights Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The growing lighting market is valued at $271 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $763.16 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Light growth is a key component of urban farming practices. It is usually used to provide all the light a plant needs to grow, or in some cases to supplement natural sunlight, especially in cold countries with low daylight hours, especially in winter.

A full report of Grow Lights Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/grow-lights-market/45229/

Key Players

The key players in the global grow light market include Osram LichtAG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), LumiGrow, Inc. (U.S.), Gavita Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Hortilux Schreder B.V. (Netherlands), Sunlight Supply, Inc. (U.S.), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Royal Philips (Netherlands), Platinum LED Lights LLC (U.S.) and others.

Grow Lights Market Key Segments:

By Technology-

LED

High Intensity Discharge

Fluorescent Lighting

Others

By Installation-

New Installation

Retrofit

By Application-

Indoor Framing

Commercial Greenhouse

Vertical Framing

Landscaping

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Grow Lights Market Report

What was the Grow Lights Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Grow Lights Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Grow Lights Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

