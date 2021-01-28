Cognitive Services Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Cognitive services leverage the benefits of technologies like machine learning, deep learning and NLP to analyze trends that enable businesses to develop applications that can understand image, audio and video data. Cognitive technology quickly learns from internal and external source patterns in the corporate environment, providing insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Cognitive Services Market was valued at USD 2.52 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 34.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38% from 2019 to 2026.

Key market players including,

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), SAS (US), Apple (US), TCS (India), Baidu (China), Qualcomm Technologies (US), and Nuance Communications (US).

Cognitive Services Market by End User

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• IT and Telecommunication

• Retail

• Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cognitive Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cognitive Services Market Report

1. What was the Cognitive Services Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cognitive Services Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cognitive Services Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

