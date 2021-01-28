Tactical Optics Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Global Tactical Optics Market is projected to reach USD 13,770 Million by 2026 and register a CAGR of 5.91%. The word tactical generally pertains to military firearms and their accessories. Tactical scopes are characterized by a low magnification range and serve the purpose of extending the shooter’s range beyond their regular vision, which is why their usage is associated with the military.

Key Players

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

BAE Systems (UK)

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel)

KONGSBERG Gruppen AS (Norway)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Tactical Optics Market Key Segments:

By Application

Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Target Acquisition & Identification

Search & Rescue

Border & Coastal Patrol

By Product

Weapon Scopes & Sights

Handheld Sighting Devices

Cameras & Displays

Night Vision Scopes

By Platform

Ground

Naval

Airborne

By End-Use

Manned Platform

Weapon Mounted

Soldier Unmanned Platform

By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Tactical Optics Market Report

What was the Tactical Optics Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Tactical Optics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Tactical Optics Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

