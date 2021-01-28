Cognitive Radio Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Cognitive Radio Market is expected to grow from USD 3.45 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.44 Billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 16% during the forecast period.

Cognitive radio refers to a smart radio that can detect the external environment, learn through history, and make smart decisions to adjust transmission parameters to match the current environmental conditions. It also uses several technologies such as software-defined radio (SDR) and adaptive radio to replace traditional hardware components, including mixers, modulators, and amplifiers, with intelligent software.

The major cognitive radio vendors are BAE Systems (London, UK), Raytheon Company (Massachusetts, US), Thales Group (Paris, France), Rhode & Schwarz (Munich, Germany), Spectrum Signal Processing (Burnaby, Canada), xG Technology (Florida, US), Nutaq (Quebec, Canada),

By Application

Spectrum Sensing

Spectrum Analysis

Spectrum Allocation

Location Tracking

Cognitive Routing

By End-User

Government and Defense

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others (Energy and Utilities, and Healthcare)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cognitive Radio industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cognitive Radio Market Report

1. What was the Cognitive Radio Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cognitive Radio Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cognitive Radio Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

