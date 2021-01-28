Data center colocation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Data center colocation market size is expected to garner $51.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2015-2020.

Reduce operating costs to increase business potential and maximize your ability to focus on your core business. Increasing awareness of the carbon footprint reduction is a key factor driving the data center co-location market and has a significant impact on the size of the co-location market.

The key players included in the report are Equinix, Inc, Interxion Holding NV, SunGuard Availability Services, CenturyLink Technology Solutions, Verizon Communication Ltd, KDDI Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc, Telecity Group,

By Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

By End-user

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Data center colocation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data center colocation Market Report

1. What was the Data center colocation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Data center colocation Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data center colocation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

