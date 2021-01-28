Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Report “Semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market by level of automation (level 1, level 2 and 3, level 4 and level 5), propulsion (diesel, electric and hybrid), application, truck class, ADAS function, sensor, and region-2030 Global forecast by year “The global semi-autonomous truck market size is expected to reach 3,254 thousand units in 2025 from 944,000 units in 2020, and is expected to grow at an annual average of 28.0%. It grew from $460 million in 2024 to $1.55 trillion in 2030 at a CAGR of 22%.

A full report of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/semi-autonomous-and-autonomous-truck-market/39789/

The growth of the semi-autonomous truck market can be attributed to the increasing road accidents, the need for efficient truck operations and demand for ADAS features in the trucks. Government bodies across the world have started regulating the safety standards in trucks to reduce fatalities in road crashes.

Key Market Players

The global semi-autonomous truck market is dominated by major players such as Continental (Germany) Bosch (Germany), Aptiv (UK), AB Volvo (Sweden), and Denso (Japan). All the companies have strong distribution networks at a global level. In addition, these companies offer an extensive product range in this market. These companies have adopted strategies such as new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements to sustain their market position. On the other hand, embark (US), Tesla (US), TuSimple (US), Caterpillar (US), and Waymo (US) are some of the companies that are focusing on developing autonomous trucks.

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market Key Segments:

By Features

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Intelligent Park Assist

Lane Assist

By Automation Level

Level 0

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4/5

By Component

Embedded System

Camera

Radar

LiDAR

Other

By Application

Logistic

Mining

Construction

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Petrol

Gasoline

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Electric and Hybrid

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market Report

What was the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

