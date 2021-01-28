Fingerprint Sensors Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

The fingerprint sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2027. The fingerprint sensor captures the biometric characteristics of the fingerprint in the form of a live scan and compares it to a biometric template stored in the database. It is used to provide authentication and authorization to individuals and is the most commonly used biometric authentication system for the security of commercial spaces. Fingerprint sensors provide authenticated users with fast, reliable and easy access to personal contact information, mail, payment information, location data and other encrypted data formats. Fingerprint sensor facilitates easy record keeping and management for attendance portals. It is cheaper compared to other biometric authentication systems. It is easy to install and can provide people with training on using the fingerprint sensor.

The following players are covered in this report:

Apple

Synaptics

Fingerprint Cards

NEC

Precise Biometrics

IDEMIA

NEXT Biometrics

Anviz Europe

IDEX

Gemalto

Fingerprint Sensors Market is segmented by Type

Capacitive Sensor

Optical Sensor

Thermal Sensor

Others

Fingerprint Sensors Market is segmented by Application

Consumer Electronics

Government & Law Enforcement

Military, Defense, & Aerospace

Banking & Finance

Commercial

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Fingerprint Sensors Market Report

What was the Fingerprint Sensors Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Fingerprint Sensors Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Fingerprint Sensors Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

