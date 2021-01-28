Fire Sprinkler System Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

The global fire sprinkler market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. Fire sprinkler is a fire protection system. These are a very common type of fire protection system used for property and personal safety and security in various places such as residential buildings, hospitals, factory buildings, office spaces, schools, universities, and sports venues. Fire sprinklers can detect fires at an early stage, so you can limit the spread of fire with minimal water use. It consists of a wall or ceiling mounted water supply and distribution piping system. In the event of a fire, the sprinkler head is activated when it reaches the activation temperature and is extinguished by spraying high-pressure water over the flame. In recent years, these systems have become popular in the residential, transportation and healthcare sectors.

The following players are covered in this report:

Hochiki

Minimax

NAFFCO

Tyco Fire Products

Cosco Fire Protection

Globe Fire Sprinkler

HD Fire Protect

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

Siemens

United Technologies

Victaulic

Viking

Fire Sprinkler System Market is segmented by Type

Wet Pipe Fire Sprinkler Systems

Dry Pipe Fire Sprinkler Systems

Deluge Fire Sprinkler Systems

Pre-Action Fire Sprinkler Systems

Fire Sprinkler System Market is segmented by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

