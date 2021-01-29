Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The value of the Security & Vulnerability Management market was USD 6.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Organizations in all industries face challenges to defend against ongoing information security breaches. Security professionals must stay ahead of the risk and use technology, policies and procedures to block incoming attacks and protect sensitive data. Therefore, it drives the market growth.

The major players in security and vulnerability management market include Qualys, Core Security, IBM, rapid7, Alien Vault, Tripwire EMC, Skybox Security, Tenable Network Security, and Symantec. Tripwire has been positioned in one of the top five vendors for providing overall security and vulnerability management. From the past few years, IBM has been a key market player in providing security and vulnerability management along with HP and EMC. Some of the key factors that are necessary for SVM are penetration testing, attack path modelling, remediation automation.Security and Vulnerability Management Market Key Segments:

By Type

Solutions

Security Information and Event Management

Policy and Compliance

Forensic and Incident Investigation

Device Vulnerability Assessment

Application Vulnerability Assessment

Services

Consulting

Support

Intergradation

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Scale

Large Scale

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Other

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

