Aromatherapy Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global aromatherapy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. Spending on beauty products is on a significant rise throughout the globe. Urbanization is leading to a modern lifestyle which has urged individuals to focus on physical appearance, thus more and more individuals are adopting various beauty products for wellness. The primary factors that are driving the global aromatherapy industry growth include raising awareness about the therapeutic uses of essential oils over pharmaceutical products. There are numerous side effects linked with pharmaceutical products, which are enhancing the use of these natural and organic products, such as rosemary oil is utilized for the treatment of headache and cold & cough. In addition, it is also utilized for the treatment of skin and hair care products if used topically.

Request a Free Sample of our Aromatherapy Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/aromatherapy-market

Further, rising disposable income has led to the increased adoption of essential oils, which meet the health and wellness needs. Besides, government initiatives and several events promoting the natural and organic ways of treatment, such as the International Conference Workshops and Trade Show, IFPAroma 2020 in Japan, are also encouraging the global aromatherapy market growth. Clary sage, eucalyptus, and ginger essential oils are used as pain relievers, decongestants, and help in the digestion. An increasing obsession with physical appearance, rising disposable income, and the availability of advanced & user-friendly products are the major factors that have played an imperative role in the increased spending on beauty and personal care products include Biolandes, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Gardens Inc., Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Neal’s Yards Remedies, Now Foods, Plant Therapy Inc., and others are the prominent players functioning in the global aromatherapy market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market. For instance, in March 2018, Plant Therapy Essential Oils Inc. launched the Caraway Seed CO2, Cubeb 100, and Bergamot Mint essential oils, which enables the company to enhance its product portfolio as well as contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

A full Report of Aromatherapy Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/aromatherapy-market

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:

A paradigm shift of the consumers towards natural and organic alternative treatment methods of disorders is likely to positively affect the aromatherapy market growth during the forecast period

The topical segment will account for significant growth in the global aromatherapy industry

The European region will register a significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period

Novel product launches and the geographical expansion will be the key growth strategy adopted by the key players to sustain in the market.

Global Aromatherapy Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Consumables

Equipment

By Application

Relaxation

Pain Management

Skin & Hair Care

Cold & Cough

Others

Global Aromatherapy Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Axxence Aromatic GmbH

Biolandes

doTERRA International, LLC

Edens Gardens, Inc.

First Natural Brands Ltd. (Tisserand)

Neal’s Yards Remedies

Now Foods

Plant Therapy, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Soulflower Co. Ltd.

Young Living Essential Oils

Zija International

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/aromatherapy-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404