Digital Education Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The global digital education market is valued at US $ 6.13 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US $ 50.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30% from 2020 to 2027.

The Global Digital Education Market Report provides an overall assessment of the market for the forecast period. The report consists of an analysis of trends and factors that play an important role in the market, as well as various segments. These Factors; Market dynamics include drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges to outline the impact of these factors on the market. Driving factors and constraints are intrinsic factors, while opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors in the market. Global Digital Education Market Research provides a market development outlook in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Market Players

Alison

Coursera Inc.

Edmodo

FutureLearn

Intellipaat

Iversity

Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt Ltd.

Miríadax

Pluralsight LLC

Udemy, Inc.

Digital Education Market Key Segments:

By Type

Academic

Corporate

By Technology

Mobile E-learning

Learning Management System

Application Simulation Tool

Rapid E-learning

Podcasts

Virtual Classroom

By Vendor

Service Provider

Content Provider

By End-User

Higher Education Institutions

K-12 Schools

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Education Market Report

What was the Digital Education Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Digital Education Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Education Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

