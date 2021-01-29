Sensor Patch Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The overall sensor patch market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 40%. The growth of this market was primarily driven by a growing demand for portable medical devices and wearable sensors, a growing elderly population, and an increased use of sensor patches to monitor glucose levels. Increasing adoption of telemedicine and advances in wearable solutions and digital technologies provide major opportunities for the growth of the sensor patch market.

A full report of Sensor Patch Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/sensor-patch-market/35256/

Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

DexCom, Inc.

Gentag, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Kenzen, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Preventice Solutions, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vital Connect, Inc.

Sensor Patch Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Temperature Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Others (Position Sensor, Sweat Analyzer, and Pain Reliever)

By Wearable Type

Wristwear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear

By Application:

Monitoring

Diagnostics

Medical Therapeutics

By End-user Industry:

Healthcare

Fitness & sports

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Sensor Patch Market Report

What was the Sensor Patch Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Sensor Patch Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sensor Patch Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

