Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. Diabetic foot ulcers have a considerable negative impact on patients’ lives and are highly susceptible to infection that all too often leads to amputation. The primary factor that enhances the growth of the global diabetic foot ulcer industry includes the increased prevalence of diabetes. As per the International Diabetes Foundation in 2019, around 463 million adults suffered from diabetes globally which is further expected to reach 700 million by 2045.

This rise in the prevalence of diabetes is encouraging the manufacturers for the development of improved care options. Potential product launches by market players of promising late-stage pipeline products such asas FirstString Research’s Granexin gel, ViroMed’sVM 202, and Oneness Biotech’s WH-1 ointment will further expand the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size. Further, ConvaTec Group Plc manufactured a novel Anti-Biofilm AQUACEAg+ dressing demonstrates that showed positive results in hard-to-heal wounds.

The increasing awareness about diabetic ulcers and the availability of treatment options for ulcers is anticipated to further attract high market revenue in the near future. Furthermore, ongoing clinical trials that yielded favorable results for treating diabetic foot ulcer is further prognosticated to increase the overall diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth in the near future. Further, the rising geriatric population is also a factor encouraging the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Besides, 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group PLC, Smith & Nephew Plc, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Acelity L.P. Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., and Medline Industries Inc. are the key players operating in the market. New product launches and approvals, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations among others are the strategies adopted by the players. For instance, in January 2020, ConvaTec Group Plc announced the launch of ConvaMax,used for the management of highly exuding wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and other surgical wounds.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:

A paradigm shift of the government towards creating awareness among the peoples and development of advanced treatment techniques is likely to positively affect the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth during the forecast period.

The wound care dressing will account for a significant share in the market.

The Asia-Pacific region will register a significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period.

Rapid R&D activities along with novel product launches will be the key growth strategy adopted by the key players to sustain in the market.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Wound Care Dressings

Biologics

Therapy Devices

Others

By Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcers

Ischemic Ulcers

Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3M Co.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc

Essity AB

Hollister, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Izun Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis, Inc.

Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Reapplix A/S

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

