Managed Security Services Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global market for managed security services in 2015 was valued at US $ 17.65 billion. Increasing regulatory compliance with the Cybersecurity Law of 2015, the data security standards of the payment card industry, and the HIPP Act of 1996 will enable organizations to drive the adoption of managed security services. Digital business elements such as cloud computing, mobile computing, BYOD, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are gaining in popularity, with more applications during the forecast period and new exploitable vulnerabilities in cybercrime. Expected to be opened.

Increasing cybercrime activities and cost-effectiveness are some of the factors that are expected to enhance the managed security services market size. However, governments across the world are developing numerous stringent information security regulations that would restrict managed security services market growth. Also, growing trend of mobile devices at workplaces would create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The major players covered in the managed security services market report are IBM, AT&T, DXC Technology Company, BT, Atos SE, Infosys Ltd., Verizon, Cognizant, Cipher, Wipro Ltd., Accenture, Optiv Security Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Hervajec Group, Capgemini, Centurylimk, Kudelski Security, Nuspire LLC, NTT DATA CORPORATION, Secureworks Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Managed Security Services Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Mode

Hosted or cloud-based MSS

On-premise or customer-premise equipment (CPE) MSS

Organization Size

Small- & medium-sized businesses

Large businesses

By Application

Managed IPS and IDS

Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS)

Unified threat management (UTM)

Secured information & event management (SIEM)

Firewall management

Endpoint Security

Others

By Vertical

Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Managed Security Services Market Report

What was the Data Acquisition System Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Data Acquisition System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Acquisition System Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

