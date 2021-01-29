Firewall as a Service Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) market is expected to witness a 22.0% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Firewall-as-a-Service is a cloud-based firewall protection service provided by the vendor. Based on deployment, FWaaS can provide firewall protection services to IT infrastructure deployed in hosted, on-premises and hybrid environments. The latest generation FWaaS can protect your organization’s servers in a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) or Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model by protecting traffic between hosted or cloud-based applications. Firewall services help businesses secure end-to-end databases and web applications.

The following players are covered in this report:

Barracuda

Cato

Check Point

Cisco

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Juniper

Palo Alto

WatchGuard

Firewall as a Service Market is segmented by Type

Reporting and Log Management

Automation and Orchestration

Security Management

Managed Services

Professional Services

Others

Firewall as a Service Market is segmented by Application

Energy and utilities

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and eCommerce

Telecommunication, and IT and ITES

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Firewall as a Service Market Report

What was the Firewall as a Service Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Firewall as a Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Firewall as a Service Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

