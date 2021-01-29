WAN Optimization Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Wide Area Network Optimization market size is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2020 to $1.4 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% over the forecast period. Key factors driving the growth of the WAN optimization market are increasing demands for ensuring the quality of user experience and productivity, increasing data centers and branch offices, and increasing cloud-based WAN optimization solutions.

Key Market Players

The key market players profiled in this report include Cisco (US), Riverbed (US), Citrix (US), Infovista (UK), Silver Peak (US), Array Networks (US), Aryaka (US), Circadence (US), Fat Pipe (US), Nuage Networks(US), Oracle (US), Huawei(China), Wanos (South Africa), Equinix (US), Exinda (US), F5 (US), Aruba (US), and VMware(US). These players adopt various growth strategies, including partnerships and new service launches, to expand their presence in the WAN optimization market and increase their customer base.

WAN Optimization Market Key Segments:

By Component

Solution

Traditional Wide Rea Network

Software-Defined Wide Area Network

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Development Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

WAN Optimization Market, By Applications

Banking, Finance and Insurance

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by WAN Optimization Market Report

What was the Data Acquisition System Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Data Acquisition System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Acquisition System Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

