Battery for IoT Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global battery market for IoT is expected to grow from $9.2 billion in 2020 to $15.9 billion in 2025. It grows at a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors driving the market growth are multiple times increase in IoT use, increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices, growing global demand for wireless communications, rapid surge in R&D activities to develop flexible and thin high-tech batteries and use in IoT-enabled devices. There is an increasing demand for thin and flexible batteries to be used.

Key Market Players

Duracell Inc (Duracell) (US), Energizer Holdings Inc (Energizer) (US), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic) (Japan), LG Chem Ltd (LG Chem) (South Korea), Samsung SDI Co (Samsung SDI) (South Korea), STmicroelectronics N.V (STmicroelectronics) (Switzerland), and Cymbet Corporation Inc (Cymbet) (US) are a few of the key market players in the battery market for IoT.

Battery for IoT Market Key Segments:

Based on type:

Chemical Batteries (Lithium Batteries, Alkaline Batteries, Others)

Thin-film Batteries

Printed Batteries

Solid-state Chip Batteries

Based on rechargeability:

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Based on end-use application:

Wearable Devices

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Home Automation

Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Agriculture

Smart Packaging

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Battery for IoT Market Report

