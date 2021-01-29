Award Management Software Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global award management software market was valued at USD 509.83 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 998.22 million by 2027, growing at an annual average of 8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Global Award Management Software Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market during the forecast period. The report consists of an analysis of the various segments and trends and factors playing an important role in the market. These factors; Market dynamics include drivers, limitations, opportunities and challenges that account for the impact of these factors on the market. Drivers and constraints are intrinsic factors, while opportunities and challenges are external factors in the market. The Global Award Management Software Market study provides prospects for market development in terms of revenue during the prognostic period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the global award management software market are listed below:

Award Force

Awards Absolute

AwardStage

Currinda

eAwards

Evalato

Eventsforce

eVision

FluidReview

Fluxx

Judgify

omniCONTESTS

Openwater

Reviewr

RhythmQInc

StreamLink Software Inc.

VYPER

WizeHive, Inc.

Award Management Software Market Key Segments:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud-based

By End-User

Educational Institutions

Industry Associations

Non-Profit Organizations

Government

Corporations

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Award Management Software Market Report

What was the Data Acquisition System Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Data Acquisition System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Acquisition System Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

