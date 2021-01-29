Servo Motors and Drives Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The servo motor and drive market is expected to grow from $13.9 billion in 2020 to $16.8 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors driving the growth of this market include plant automation growth, increased adoption of international standards for motor efficiency, and the development of user-friendly motion control libraries and packages. It’s possible. Increased production of motors and drives, vehicles.

Key Market Players

Yaskawa Electric (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Fuji Electric (Japan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), and FANUC Corporation (Japan) are a few leading companies operating in the servo motors and drives market. These companies have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and developments, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

Servo Motors and Drives Market Key Segments:

By Type

Servo Motors

Servo Drives

By Voltage Range

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By End-Use

Automotive & Transportation Industry

Textile Industry

Petrochemicals Industry

Packaging Industry

Printing & Paper Industry

Others

