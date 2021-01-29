Tuberculosis (TB) Therapeutics Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Global tuberculosis (TB) therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Government initiatives for promoting education about tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment among the population will drive the market growth. Multiple partnerships with government and non-government organizations have been the major key strategy adopted by market players globally. These collaborations have been aiming for eliminating tuberculosis from society by supplying an adequate number of drugs to several countries as well as government organizations.

Moreover, increasing spending on R&D for the development of new drugs tend to drive the growth of global tuberculosis (TB) therapeutics market during the forecast period. Funding for research and development in the field of tuberculosis treatment will offer a huge opportunity for the global tuberculosis therapeutics industry across the globe. Funding for R&D has been increasing significantly over past levels, and other institutional barriers to research and development have been resolved.

Request a Free Sample of our Tuberculosis (TB) Therapeutics Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/tuberculosis-tb-therapeutics-market

In 2017, Funding for TB care and prevention reached $6.9 billion in 118 low and middle-income countries. Funding on research and developments in 2016 was $6.3 billion and it was more than double the funding in 2006 which was approximately $3.3 billion. Such an increase in funding on tuberculosis tends to provide ample opportunity for the growth of global tuberculosis (TB) therapeutics market in the near future.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, and Pfizer Inc are some of the key players operating in global tuberculosis (TB) therapeutics industry. The players are collaborating with non-profit organizations to meet the needs of the people. For instance, in 2019., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. collaborated with TB Alliance for a new therapy for highly drug-resistant TB. Macleods Pharmaceuticals was granted a non-exclusive license by TB Alliance to manufacture the anti-TB drug pretomanid as part of the three-drug “BPaL” regimen. Such collaborations tend to expand global tuberculosis (TB) therapeutics market size in the near future.

A full Report of Tuberculosis (TB) Therapeutics Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/tuberculosis-tb-therapeutics-market

Global Tuberculosis (TB) Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Disease Type

Active TB

Latent TB

By Therapy

First-Line Therapy

Second-Line Therapy

Global Tuberculosis (TB) Therapeutics Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Akorn Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Biochemical and Synthetic Products Pvt Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

LabatecPharma SA

Lupin Ltd.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck& Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/tuberculosis-tb-therapeutics-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404