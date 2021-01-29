RegTech Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global RegTech market size is expected to reach US$55.8 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 52% over the forecast period. The increase in fraudulent activity was an important factor. Drive growth. Additionally, the growing need for risk and compliance management has led to increased adoption of RegTech solutions. Implementing these solutions can reduce compliance costs and improve efficiency. It also speeds up business processes, increases reliability, and reduces customer hassle and risk of compliance failures.

A full report of RegTech Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/regtech-market/3800/

Key Market Players

Abside Smart Financial Technologies

Actimize (NICE Ltd.)

Compliance Solutions Strategies

Fenergo

IBM

Lombard Risk

MetricStream

PwC

SAI Global

Thomson Reuters

RegTech Market Key Segments:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Size Enterprise (SMEs)

By Deployment Type

Cloud

• On-Premises

By Application

Risk and Compliance Management

• Identify Management

• Regulatory Management

• Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud Management

• Regulatory Intelligence

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by RegTech Market Report

What was the Data Acquisition System Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Data Acquisition System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Acquisition System Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404