With 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes vs 43-year-old Tom Brady arguably one of the best Super Bowl storylines the NFL has ever delivered, 2021’s big game is literally one for the ages as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team brimming with the kind of confidence you get when you’re led by the GOAT. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Super Bowl LV online and get a 2021 Super Bowl live stream wherever you are in the world. To get this far, both teams have had to be at their best, with the No.1 seeded Chiefs surviving a spirited challenge by Philips Rivers and the Colts before laying to bed Josh Allen and the red-hot Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Super Bowl live stream 2021 Date: Sunday, February 7 Kick-off time: 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 12.30pm AEDT Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay (Florida) US TV channel: CBS Live stream: Online Tv Channel CBS All Access (US) / DAZN (Canada) / Kayo Sports (Aus) FREE

Super Bowl live stream: CBS Sports (US-only) | BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: try running this clever VPN play Preview Super Bowl LV The Bucs had an even tougher route to Super Bowl 55, starting out in the Wild Card round as the No. 5 seed and therefore needing to beat Washington, the New Orleans Saints and finally the Green Bay Packers – all away – over the last three weeks to earn themselves a trip back home. Adding another layer on intrigue, Brady and the Bucs will become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at home when they take to the field on Sunday, February 7 – a combination which somewhat mitigates their heavy underdog status, even if the

22,000 fans expected to attended is well below the 65,000+ capacity of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. So, as we countdown to the big Chiefs vs Buccaneers Super Bowl game and a potential changing of the guard as the NFL’s best quarterback right now goes up against the greatest to ever throw a spiral, make sure you know how you’re going to tune in to all the action. Here’s how to watch Super Bowl 2021 and get an NFL live stream for arguably the biggest game in all of sports – you can even watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream in many countries this year, so read on for full details! How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from outside your country If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from outside your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Watching the Super Bowl couldn't be easier in the US, as CBS is your one-stop-shop for a Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream on Sunday, February 7, when kick-off is set for 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT (5.30pm CT) but coverage will be running all day long.