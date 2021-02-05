How to watch 2021 Super Bowl: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs live stream on Roku, Apple TV and other devices .will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS SportsSo, it’s the week of Super Bowl 2021, you’ve invited over some of your closest friends (a small group, of course), ordered a boatload of Buffalo wings, have that new big screen OLED TV primed and ready to go, but forgot you cancelled your the cable package and became a cord cutter a few months back. Fearing your friends will call you a putz and bail on you at the last minute (leaving you with all those wings and no one to share them with), you look for a way, any way, to watch Super Bowl LV streaming.

There’s no reason to fear because the days of only being able to watch the big game with cable or with an over-the-air antenna (who has time for that?) are long gone and there are more ways than ever before to watch Super Bowl LV.

How To Watch Super Bowl LV Streaming Live

Surprisingly, there are a number of different ways to catch all the action when the Kansas City Chiefs defend their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV on Sunday. The game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. (ET), will be broadcast live on CBS (for those with cable or antennas), but the premier streaming option is through the CBS All Access streaming app. One of the best features of the streaming service (which becomes Paramount Plus March 4) is the ability to watch your local CBS feed through the app, meaning everything that plays on traditional CBS will also be available for you on CBS All Access. Of course, you have to be a subscriber to CBS All Access to watch the Super Bowl this way.

How To Watch Super Bowl LV Without A CBS All Access Account

But what if you don’t have a CBS All Access subscription and can’t really justify adding on another streaming service to your growing list of apps you forget about until you’ve been charged for another month? Well, you’re not going to be left out this year because Super Bowl LV will be streaming live on CBSSports.com as well as the CBS Sports app.

If you take the CBS Sports app route, you will be able to download the service on the following devices: Ruku, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, LG smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, iOS, and Android devices.

Have you considered using a VPN? You may already use one as a way to keep your internet access secure when using public wi-fi, but did you know you can use a VPN to watch your favorite streaming content when you,re traveling out of region? If you,re traveling out of the U.S. area during the Super Bowl and still want to catch the big game streaming, consider using a VPN.

What Time The Weeknd Will Perform For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

There are some people out there (okay, a lot, actually) who don’t really care for the actual football part of the Super Bowl each year and only want to catch the halftime show. If you fall into that camp and only care to see The Weeknd take the stage at Super Bowl 2021, then make sure to tune into the broadcast at approximately 8 p.m.