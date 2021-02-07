It’s Super Bowl Sunday, an American Holiday and tradition unlike none other. And unfortunately, the Bears aren’t participants.Super Bowl LV pits Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It has all the feelings of a master vs. apprentice showdown as the current greatest quarterback of all time takes on the young star challenging his throne.

If Brady and the Bucs win, Bears fans could find some solace in the fact that the 2020 Bears beat Tampa Bay. It would also spare fans the anguish of watching Mahomes lift another Lombardi Trophy as they search for a replacement for the quarterback the picked over Mahomes in 2017.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Super Bowl LV.

Date and kickoff time: Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

TV Channel: CBS

HAPPY SUPER BOWL SUNDAY EVERYONE, WE MADE IT!

Actually, I don’t want to jinx anything, so I’m not going to say we made it until the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m ET. I mean, who knows what could happen between now and then, and I’m mostly saying that because the city of Tampa got hit with a TORNADO WATCH last night, which was weird, because I didn’t even know Florida could get tornadoes.

Since we’re going to have several hours to burn between now and game time, I thought it made sense to shoot out a newsletter today that will give you enough reading material to last until the next Super Bowl. Before we get to today’s rundown though, here’s one final reminder that we’re having a Super Bowl giveaway here at CBSSports.com and there’s still time to enter. If you win the giveaway, which is free to sign up for, you’ll take home more than $3,600 in electronic equipment from Westinghouse, including a 75-inch TV. To enter the contest, be sure to click here.

Remember, this is a Super Bowl newsletter, so we’ll save everything else for tomorrow…. except Aaron Rodgers winning MVP and getting engaged, those both made the cut today.

“Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Puppy Bowl Nation” 11 a.m. EST- “The Puppy Bowl crew treks across the country to catch up with some of the game’s ruffest and fluffiest competitors. From the Empire State to the Rocky Mountains, the Puppy Bowl nation is filled with all-star pups living it up in their furever homes.”

“Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Best In Show” 12 p.m. EST- “Revisit with the top dogs of Puppy Bowls past and reminisce on sixteen years of MVPs, underdogs, and game-winning moves. Find out how these competitive canines are living their post-championship life and which pup will win the title of Best in Show!”

“Puppy Bowl XVII Pre-Game Show” 1 p.m. EST- “The Puppy Bowl crew takes an in-depth look at champ chow-hounds past and present. Kicking off with a toast to XVIII, find out how the pups prepare for game day, featuring a live review of predictions of which team takes home the prized Lombarky Trophy.”

“Puppy Bowl XVII: Puppy Field Of Dreams” 2 p.m. EST- “Puppy Bowl XVII is in a brand-new stadium this year with over 70 rescue pups. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart start the game with a tailgate paw-ty, and Steve Levy and Sage Steele provide the commentary as these canines fight for the Lombarky trophy!”

“Puppy Bowl XVII: Ruff’s Revenge” 6:01 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. EST- “Team Fluff and Team Ruff are back in a brand-new stadium for the biggest game of the year: Puppy Bowl XVII! Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart start the party, and Steve Levy and Sage Steele provide commentary as these rescue pups fight for the big win.