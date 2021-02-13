UFC 258 Live Stream Usman vs. Burns Tv ChAnnEl, Kamaru Usman Vs. UFC 258 Usman vs Burns will air live in Asia on Sunday, February 14 from the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas starting with the early prelims at … Gilbert Burns. On Saturday’s UFC 257 broadcast, the official main card lineup for the upcoming UFC 258 pay-per-view was announced, with a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman (17–1) and challenger. Gilbert Burns (19–3) in the main fight of the event.

UFC 258 is scheduled for February 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Usman has been unstoppable in the UFC, winning all 12 of his fights for promotion and successfully defending his welterweight championship twice. He made an appearance in 2020, winning a unanimous decision over short-term replacement Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in July.

The reason Usman needed a replacement opponent is because of Burns’ retirement. A positive COVID-19 test knocked Burns out of the title fight, but “Durinho” was never completely removed from the equation and now challenges Usman with the force of a six-game winning streak. Burns hasn’t lost in the UFC when he competes at 170 pounds and has notable wins over former champion Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.

Also on the UFC 258 main card, Uriah Hall (16–9) faces former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15–5) in a rematch dating back to 2010, Maycee Barber (8–1) fights Alexa Grasso 12–3) in a rapidly rising flyweight battle, middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum (16–6, 1 NC) seeks to end a three-fight streak against Ian Heinisch (14–3), and Pedro Munhoz (18–5, 1 NC) faces Jimmie Rivera (23–4) in a bantamweight rematch.

SEE THE UPDATED UFC 258 BILLBOARD BELOW:

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Julian Márquez vs. Maki Pitolo

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Later we will be updating more details about UFC 258

UFC 258 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will air exclusively on ESPN + pay-per-view.

UFC 258 is set for a huge evening when Kamaru Usman makes his 2021 debut against Gilbert Burns at the UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas. Can the Nigerian Nightmare triumph over number two-ranked Burns to retain his welterweight belt? Here’s how to watch a Usman vs Burns free live stream and the rest of the UFC 258 card wherever you are in the world.

UFC free live stream

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

Main event: 3am GMT / 10pm ET

Date: 14th/13th Feb (UK/US)

Location: UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas, USA

Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

US stream: $64.99 on ESPN+

UK stream: £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass

UFC 258 returns to Sin City this Saturday. The main event will see former team mates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns go head-to-head in what could swiftly become a Valentine’s Day massacre. The pair were originally due to face off last July, but Burns was forced to withdraw out following a positive Covid-19 test.

Usman (17-1) will be chasing his third defence of his welterweight title, which he won by ripping through Tyron Woodley back in 2019. If he defeats Burns, he’ll break the record for the most consecutive victories in the UFC welterweight division.

Brazilian hardman Gilbert Burns is no pushover. “Durinho” (“little tough one” in Portuguese) crushed former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley himself last May and is considered one of the best ju-jistu artists in the UFC.

The early prelims are set to get underway at 11.30pm GMT on Saturday, followed by the prelims at 1am and the main event at 3am. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription will be able to watch all of action for free including the main card. Otherwise, here’s how to find a UFC 258 live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

Usman vs Gilbert live stream: watch UFC 258 for free

If you’re lucky enough to live in Italy, Spain or Germany, you can watch UFC 258 for free.

How? DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 258 live in Italy, Germany and Spain. Subscription to the global sports streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE 14-day trial. Good to know, right?