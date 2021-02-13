Click Here To Watch Live

Following the cancellation of his scheduled UFC 258 main card bout against Jim Miller, Green took to Instagram to offer a brief explanaIn the first post, Green describes weight cutting as one of “three hills I have to get over in fighting.” In a subsequent post, he explains that he was forced to withdraw due to issues with his lungs and kidneys.

“So to be clear I have air pockets in my lungs, I guess, and my kidneys failed,” Green wrote. “I messed my back up in training. I thought it was just pain from that.”

Green and Miller both successfully weighed in Friday morning at 155.5 pounds, with Green being the last fighter to step to the scale. However, there did not appear to be any reason for concern as he showed up with over 15 minutes left in the designated weigh-in window.

Neither Green nor Miller attended the staredowns, which led to UFC President Dana White being asked about the absences in a media scrum after the faceoffs.

“Bobby Green just collapsed back there,” White said. “Doctors are looking at him. They’re trying to re-hydrate him right now.”

UFC officials later confirmed to MMA Fighting that Green and Miller’s bout was canceled, though no further details were provided on Green’s health status.Kamaru Usman will be defending his welterweight title Saturday night in the main event of UFC 258 against Gilbert Burns.

Ever since his UFC debut winning TUF 21 in 2015, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has been on an incomparable tear through the welterweight division, snatching the division’s crown in March of 2019 over then-champion (and all-time great welterweight) Tyron Woodley.

Burns, on the other hand, moved up to welterweight in August of 2019, defeating Alexey Kunchenko and Gunnar Nelson before year’s end.

In 2020, he defeated Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley to rise to top contender status within the division. Now Burns has primed himself for an opportunity at gold against his former teammate.

The catch? Usman and Burns were training partners under the tutelage of Henri Hooft for seven years. Obviously, these two are rather familiar with one another.

“I know him a lot; he knows me a lot,” Burns said at UFC 258 virtual media day. “There’s a little intrigue right? Because I do believe I’m gonna win, he does believe he’s gonna win, and then we’ll find out Saturday night.”

Burns also spoke about the edge he has over Usman pertaining to his coaching.

Usman left Sanford MMA in Summer of 2020 to learn under Trevor Wittman. As a result, Burns has heard plenty of advice from former teammates and coaches of Usman regarding his tendencies and weaknesses.

“I think the little advantage that I have, my teammates know him a lot too, my coaches know him a lot too,” Burns said. “His coach doesn’t know me that much. And the thing with me is I believe I’m a different animal at that [welterweight] division.”

Despite the massive amount of familiarity between the former friends and training partners, Usman is all about business, regardless of who it is that he’s facing.

Yet, he completely recognizes that Burns deserves this title shot.

“Gilbert Burns is the toughest test to date, which is why he’s fighting me right now,” Usman said. “If he wasn’t the toughest guy, he wouldn’t be in there with me. I take him very seriously, and I’m worried and focused on just him.”

It’s always really interesting when former teammates square off. While there have been some slight barbs at one another, the lead-up to UFC 258’s main event has been non-confrontational and respectful.

That ambiguity of emotional standing between Usman and Burns only adds to the anticipation of this fight.

The first Las Vegas UFC Pay-Per-View of 2021 will be headlined by a thrilling welterweight title bout, as champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue asserting his dominance over the division by ending the momentum of former teammate and No. 2 ranked contender Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event, top 15 women’s flyweights battle to break into the title picture as No. 10 Maycee Barber returns against No. 15 Alexa Grasso.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns will take place Saturday, February 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

Undisputed UFC welterweight champion Usman (17-1, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Auchi, Nigeria) aims to continue proving that he is the greatest athlete in the division’s lauded history. Following impressive wins over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, Usman finds himself tied with all-time great Georges St-Pierre for the longest winning streak in the 170-pound weight class at 12. He now attempts to stamp his name in the record books and remain undefeated in the UFC by taking out one of his most dangerous challengers yet.

Burns (19-3, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) intends to make the most of his first shot at UFC gold. A member of the roster since 2014, Burns has seen a resurgence in his career after rejoining the welterweight division in 2019 and rattling off four dominant wins in a row over Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia and former titleholder Tyron Woodley. He now seeks to deliver his most remarkable performance yet and begin his reign as champion.

Barber (8-1, fighting out of Sullivan, Wisc.) looks to make a statement in her return to the Octagon. One of the youngest athletes on the roster, Barber burst onto the MMA scene with a breakout performance onDana White’s Contender Series in 2018 when she was just 20 years old. Once signed, she secured stoppage victories over Hannah Cifers, JJ Aldrich and Gillian Robertson. Barber now plans to return to her winning ways and cement herself as a future contender for the belt.

Former strawweight Grasso (12-3, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico) has her sights set on remaining undefeated at flyweight and breaking into the top 10. A former Invicta FC standout, she has been a prominent member of the UFC roster since 2016 with wins over Randa Markos, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Ji Yeon Kim. She now aims to become the first person to finish Barber and prove that she is the top prospect in the division.

What time is UFC 258: Usman vs Burns?

Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Early Prelims: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

