Click Here And Watch

On Saturday, March 6, the UFC holds UFC 259 at Apex in Las Vegas. The ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view card features three title fights at the top of the card.In the main event of the ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view event, UFC middleweight champion IsraelHours before the UFC 259 begins, fighters took the scales. Israel Adesanya – with a pizza box in his hand – weighed almost five founds less than Jan Blachowicz. “The Last Stylebender” weighed in at 200.5 pounds. Blachowicz, on the other hand, weighed in at 205 pounds.

Also read | Israel Adesanya honours father Oluwafemi by wearing ‘Dadesanya’ shirt at UFC 259 presser

All UFC 259 weigh in results

Main card

Israel Adesanya weigh in 200.5 vs Jan Blachowicz weigh in 205

Amanda Nunes (145 pounds) vs Megan Anderson (144.5 pounds)

Petr Yan (135 pounds) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5 pounds)

Islam Makhachev (156 pounds) vs Drew Dober (156 pounds)

Thiago Santos (206 pounds) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206 pounds)

Prelim card

Dominick Cruz (136 pounds) vs Casey Kenney (136 pounds)

Song Yadong (135.5 pounds) vs Kyler Phillips (136 pounds)

Joseph Benavidez (125.5 pounds) vs Askar Askarov (127 pounds)

Kai Kara-France (125.5 pounds) vs Rogerio Bontorin (126 pounds)

(Early) Prelim card

Tim Elliott (125.5 pounds) vs Jordan Espinosa (126 pounds)

Carlos Ulberg (205 pounds) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5 pounds)

Sean Brady (170.5 pounds) vs Jake Matthews (169.5 pounds)

Livinha Souza (116 pounds) vs Amanda Lemos (116 pounds)

Uros Medic (156 pounds) vs Aalon Cruz (155 pounds)

Trevin Jones (134.5 pounds) vs Mario Bautista (135.5 pounds)

UFC 259 face off

If Adesanya wins, he will become the fifth champion in the UFC to have won two titles simultaneously. He will be the first to do so with middleweight and light heavyweight belts, also the first one to have an undefeated record. At the weigh-in, other fights were also made official. Petr Yan will face Aljamain Sterling, defending his bantamweight title.

Askar Askarov was the only one who did not make weight. He reportedly came in at 127 pounds, one pound over the flyweight limit. As per the UFC, he will give 20 per cent of his purse to Benavidez. The money made from the bout is also included.

Also read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest ‘Worry’ for son revealed by UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 259 live stream

For US streamers, ESPN Plus is needed to watch the live stream. The main card will start on Saturday, March 6, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, March 7, 8:30 AM IST). Main prelim bouts can be viewed on both ESPN and ESPN Plus. That being said, Sling TV and fuboTV users can also stream the event live. UFC FightPass can be used for early Prelim fights at 6:15 PM EST (4:45 AM IST).

In UK, BT Sport Box Office can be used to view the event. However, it will only be available through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and a few Smart TVs. In Canada, the early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. Providers like BELL and Rodgers will show the main card.

In India, the event will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). For live streaming, one can log into Sony LIV.

Tonight, the UFC presents UFC 259 at Apex in Las Vegas. The ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view card features three title fights at the top of the card.

In the main event of the ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moves up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for his 205-pound title belt. In the co-headliner, two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Before those two title bouts, bantamweight champion Petr Yan tangles with No. 1 ranked 135-pound contender Aljamain Sterling.

Adesanya is unbeaten as a pro-MMA fighter. He won his 20th career fight in September when he scored a second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa. That stoppage win was his second defense of the UFC middleweight crown. Adesanya joined the UFC in February 2018. His record with the promotion is 9-0.

Blachowicz claimed the vacant UFC light heavyweight crown in September when he knocked out Dominick Reyes in the second round of their matchup. Blachowicz has a career record of 27-8. He joined the UFC in 2014. Blachowicz had a rough start with the promotion, opening his UFC run with a 2-4 record. Since October 2017, he is 8-1 and on a four-fight winning streak.

UFC 259 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+ and ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC 259:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Aleksandar Rakić vs. Thiago Santos

Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Rogério Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Early Preliminary card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Lívia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Uroš Medić vs. Aalon Cruz

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones