In the co-main event of UFC 259, Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title. Israel Adesanya recently vacated the title as he aim his climb to the walterweight division, leaving the forces to be reckoned with to get down to business to crown another hero. Blachowicz is falling off a disputable choice misfortune to Jones, enduring the main annihilation of his profession simultaneously. Adesanya is on a three-battle series of wins, most as of late taking out Blachowicz.

Israel Adesanya at UFC

Israel Adesanya aka The Last Stylebender is a New Zealand MMA Fighter. His full name is Israel Mobolaji Temitayo Odunayo Oluwafemi Owolabi Adesanya. He was born on 22 July 1989 in Nigeria. Right Now he fights at UFC Middleweight Division. He holds the UFC Middleweight title and currently #3 in men’s P4P Ranking.

Jan Blachowicz at UFC

Jan Blachowicz aka Prince of Cieszyn is a Poland MMA Fighter. His full name is Jan Maciej Blachowicz. He was born on 24 February 1983 in Nigeria. Right Now he fights at UFC Light Heavyweight Division.He holds the UFC Light Heavyweight Title and currently #14 in men’s P4P Ranking.

On the other side, Amanda Nunes will battle with Megan Anderson for the Women’s featherweight title and Petr Yan will face-off with Aljamain Sterling for the Bantamweight Title in the co-main event of UFC 259.

Amanda Nunes at UFC

Amanda Nunes aka The Lionessis a Brazilian professional MMA Fighter. His full name is Amanda Lourenco Nunes. She was born on 24 February 1988 in Pojuca, Bahia, Brazil. Right Now he fights at UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions Division. She holds the UFC Women Featherweight, UFC Women Bantamweight Title and currently #1 in Women’s P4P Ranking.

Megan Anderson at UFC

Megan Anderson is a Australian professional MMA Fighter. She was born on 11 February 1990 in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Right Now he fights at UFC Featherweight divisions Division. Currently #- in Women’s P4P Ranking.

The following are the affirmed bouts for the fight card that is still yet to declare an area not exactly a month out. Among the most intriguing sessions is Jake Matthews versus Diego Sanchez as Sanchez approaches the finish of his career. He won his latest excursion by exclusion after Michel Pereira handled an illicit knee. Therefore, he’s won three of his last four battles.

UFC 259 at a Glance

Event: UFC 259

Date: March 06, 2021

Time: 10 PM ET (Main Card)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Venue: UFC Apex

Broadcast: ESPN+ / ESPN2

Which Channel Streams UFC 259 PPV Tonight?

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+

When Does The Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz Fight Start?

The main card at UFC 259 is booked to start at 10 p.m. ET, however Adesanya and Blachowicz will probably not battle until some other time; the primary card comprises of five occasions, the remainder of which will be Adesanya-Blachowicz.

When Does The Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson Fight Start?

How Much Costs to Watch UFC 259 PPV Live Stream Online?

Price (for current subscribers): $64.99

Price (with annual subscription bundle): $84.98

The UFC 259 pay-per-view amount is $64.99 for current subscribers to ESPN+, which requires a pre-existing subscription. Anyone else who wants to watch Miocic vs. Cormier must also pay for a subscription to ESPN+, which offers several bundling options, including $84.98 to view the fight and year-long access to ESPN+ — a 25 percent decrease for normal ESPN+ subscriptions.

The PPV Pricing worldwide varies by region and platform.

UFC 259 Fight Cards, Odds

Main card

Jan Blachowicz (c) +220 vs. Israel Adesanya -270, light heavyweight championship.

Amanda Nunes (c) -1100 vs. Megan Anderson +700, women’s featherweight championship.

Petr Yan (c) -130 vs. Aljamain Sterling +110, bantamweight championship.

Preliminary card

Aleksandar Rakic -175 vs. Thiago Santos +150, light heavyweight

Song Yadong -165 vs. Kyler Phillips +140, bantamweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight

Sean Brady -260 vs. Jake Matthews +210, welterweight

Kai Kara-France -150 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +125, flyweight

Early Preliminary Card

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa,

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg,

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews

Women Strawweight: Lívia Renata Souza vs Amanda Lemos

Lightweight: Uroš Medic vs Aalon Cruz

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones