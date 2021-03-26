Click Here And Watch now

How to Watch UFC 260 Live Online Step by Step Guide.The UFC 260 is around the corner. For the die-hard fans of MMA, the UFC 260 is one of the Biggest and Baddest rematch in history. There’s a great reason that you don’t want to miss to watch UFC 260. It is because this fight card will feature the main event that involves Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.

The Ultimate Fighting Champion produces the UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2. It will take place on March 27, 2021 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It is less than a month until you will witness the moment of truth that will happen when the two best Heavyweight fighters meet inside the octagon.

Watching UFC 260 Live online because of the pandemic? Have no worry since you can watch UFC 260 through your favorite medium without any problem. ESPN+ has reserved the right to broadcast the full event.

If you are up to watch the preliminary fights, you could tune into the UFC Fight Pass, FOX Sports, as well as ESPN. For either of the options subscribers, you could tune into your favorite channel to watch the preliminary fights that will astonish you. But for the main event, you need to purchase the PPV in advance.

If you have subscribed to ESPN+, you just need to purchase the PPV. If you are not a subscriber, you will need to subscribe to the ESPN+ service or pick the bundle that can benefit you the most.

Visit the official site of ESPN. Find the ESPN+ and hit the “Buy Now” Button. You will need to create an ESPN account if you haven’t subscribed.

Then you can follow the on-screen instructions to reserve your option to watch the upcoming UFC 260. ESPN+ will stream the bout in the market area. So, make sure that your area is within the area coverage first before proceeding.

The PPV price is $64.99. But when it comes to purchasing from the ESPN+, it could be a bit confusing for both the subscribers and non-subscribers. Here is how the pricing will go in a nutshell.

The PPV price in the US is $64.99. UFC 260 is available through PPV on ESPN+. You need to be the subscriber first before proceeding. You can choose either being the monthly subscriber or an annual subscriber.

For non-registrants, you could choose a monthly subscription or an annual subscription. But there is one much better option you could consider. The bundle price of the UFC 260 is $84.98. This bundle consists of the UFC 260 PPV + Annual Subscription. You can save a lot of money if you pick the bundle.

How to watch UFC 260 Card in the USA

It is important to know that UFC 260 is available through the PPV. In the US, you will want to tune into ESPN and purchase the PPV through ESPN+. ESPN+ subscribers just need to proceed with the PPV purchase. If you are non-subscribers, you will need to subscribe to either a monthly or annual subscription.

ESPN+ also comes with a great deal. With UFC 260 Bundle that costs $84.98, you will attain the UFC 260 PPV, plus annual subscription of ESPN+. ESPN+ is available in multiple platforms. As long as you have a decent internet connection and compatible device, you won’t have any problem in accessing the service.

Order the UFC 260 through the ESPN+ website. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your order.

Live stream UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 in UK

The officials have confirmed that BT Sport will conduct the broadcast for the upcoming UFC 260. BT Sport is available on many devices including the PC, Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet, Web-based player, etc. If you are in the UK, rest assured that you will always have the option to watch your favorite UFC fighters in action.

Consider getting BT Sport Monthly Pass first then purchasing the PPV for UFC 260 and you are good to go by then. BT Sport App is also available for mobile devices users. If you are up to watch the bout while on the go, consider downloading and install the app on your device. And VOILA, the option is reserved for you.

How to watch UFC 260 Online in Canada

Folks in Canada shouldn’t worry because you will have plenty of options to get the PPV for the UFC 260. You can get the PPV from Telus, Roger, UFC Fight Pass, Videotron, Shaw, or Eastlink. If you are subscriber of one of the services, you just need to proceed with the PPV.

For the UFC Fight Pass subscriber, you can stream all of the events, including the PPV. But through this platform, you will still need to pay the PPV in full price. The good thing here is that you can watch the other events for free including prelim card, early prelims, and UFC Fight Night.

Where to Watch Ngannou vs Miocic 2 live in Australia

The officials of Australia have confirmed the available options for the UFC fans to watch the upcoming UFC 260 fight. You can choose one of these: Main Event, Fetch TV, UFC Fight Pass

Fight Pass indeed comes with such great content. You could take this option if your focus is only on the UFC events including the prelim card, early prelims, and UFC Fight Night. The UFC Fight Pass also delivers you the fantastic experience of the UFC fans. You will get notifications and updates in real-time about what’s going on before the UFC 260 takes place.

What channel is UFC 260 on?

Here is the UFC 260 channel complete list of worldwide. So, Find out UFC 260 channel from your location here: