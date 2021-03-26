How to Watch UFC 260 Online: Live Stream Reddit Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou on Anywhere ESPN+.UFC is returning with another action-packed card this Saturday, March 27, 2021.This weekend will see UFC 260 go down, with the main event featuring a heavyweight championship contest between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.The two are meeting for the second time since their UFC 220 clash three years ago, when Francis Ngannou was outclassed by defending champion Stipe Miocic.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will be in Ngannou’s corner for the main event.

Miocic vs Ngannou latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

At the time of writing, Ngannou is odds on to prise the title from Mioci and exact revenge, with the defending champ currently holding at an uncertain evens.

Miocic vs Ngannou: recent results

Miocic put to bed his long-running rivalry with Daniel Cormier in his last visit t the Octagon in back in August defending his title against his nemesis in third and final fight of their trilogy.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is in arguable the best form of his career, coming off of four-straight first-round KO’s with his longest fight going just 71 seconds during this run.

UFC 260 full card and highlights

UFC 260’s card has been somewhat decimated thanks to Covid-19, after featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski was forced to pull out out of a title defense against Brian Ortega and Hannah Goldy dropped out of her strawweight showdown with Jessica Penne following positive tests.

The co-main event nevertheless offers plenty of intrigue and the prospect of redemption for another well-regarded fighter, with former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley looking to get back to winning ways against hotly tipped contender, Vicente Luque.

Woodley comes into the make or break fight for his career following a fifth-round TKO loss to Colby Covington, a defeat that came after losing all five rounds to Gilbert Burns and similar showing against Kamaru Usman which saw him lose his title.

Full UFC 260 card for Saturday, March 27

Main card

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy

Preliminary card

Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Shane Young vs Omar Morales