Canelo vs Saunders live stream: how to watch huge fight free and from anywhere of the undercard and main event

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez and Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders finally meet in a huge super-middleweight title unification clash in Texas on Saturday night. This weekend’s Canelo vs Saunders live stream is a super middleweight unification bout, streaming live from Arlington, TX’s AT&T Stadium. And since Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is at the top of the card, you know that history is on the line.

Live stream ::> https://thedaliylivesports.com/boxing/

Live stream ::> https://thedaliylivesports.com/boxing/



This is the fight everyone has been waiting for and the hype has been real surrounding the fight. Canelo (55-1-2) is putting all his titles up against the undefeated Billy Joe Saunders (30-0).

This is a fight you don’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Saturday night.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders

When: Saturday, May 8

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Main event: Canelo vs. Saunders (approx): 11:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: DAZN (stream now)

This is a fight that Saunders has been chasing for several years and now the controversial two-weight world champion has his eyes firmly fixed on what he believes will be among the biggest upsets the sport has seen for 20 years, with the contest going ahead as planned following a tedious row over the size of the ring.

For the great Canelo, meanwhile, this bout is a key step on his quest for 168-pound domination as the heralded four-weight world champion looks to add Saunders’ WBO belt to his WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring titles.

Canelo vs Saunders fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders — for Alvarez’s WBC and WBA Super Middleweight titles and Saunders’ WBO Super Middleweight title

Katsunari Takayama vs. Elwin Soto (c) — for Soto’s WBO Junior Flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho (Junior Middleweights)

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera (Heavyweights)

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo (Junior Lightweights)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza (Lightweights)

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek (Welterweights)

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. TBA; (Welterweights)

The chief support act of the night sees Canelo’s compatriot Elwin Soto defend his WBO junior flyweight belt against Katsunari Takayama of Japan.

Kieron Conway puts his WBA Intercontinental super-welterweight title on the line against 2016 Olympic silver medalist Souleymane Cissokho, Cuban WBO-NABO heavyweight champion Frank Sanchez takes on Nagy Aguilera and explosive super-featherweight prospect Marc Castro makes his third professional appearance.

Here’s everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs Saunders live stream:

Canelo vs Saunders time

Coverage of the main card starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in the US and Canada, 1am BST in the UK, 10am AEST in Australia and 12pm NZST in New Zealand.

The headline act is expected to start around 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night in the US, which is 4am BST on Sunday morning in the UK, 1pm AEST Down Under, and 3pm NZST in New Zealand – though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Saunders — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Saunders in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you’ll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Canelo fight on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service’s 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders if you’re away from your country

As we say, DAZN has this wrapped up pretty much everywhere. But if you’re abroad and discover that your coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here’s how to get started.

How to watch Canelo vs Saunders live streams with a VPN

Even if you’re out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don’t need to miss Canelo vs Saunders or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you’re actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

Canelo vs Saunders fight prediction

Tyson Fury is among those to be convinced that Saunders has what it takes to teach Canelo a “boxing lesson” this weekend.

There is no doubting the 31-year-old southpaw’s technical qualities – go back to the win over David Lemieux in Canada in 2017 for a full look at what he can do at his best, ditto successes against the likes of Andy Lee and Chris Eubank Jr.

Saunders certainly possesses the confidence, speed and boxing intelligence to make life tricky for Canelo in front of a almost universally pro-Alvarez crowd and on top form he can be a match for anyone.