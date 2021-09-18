The New York Giants’ vaunted defense was supposed to carry the team while Daniel Jones and his banged-up skill players on offense ironed things out after an training camp marked by injuries

In the opening game of the season, the D just couldn’t get off the field

Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes and kept the Broncos on the field for more than 35 minutes by making one clutch play after another in a 27-13 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday

The Broncos were 7 of 15 on third-down chances and made all three fourth-down opportunities Bridgewater completed passes on the fourth-down attempts, with the last resulting in a 4-yard TD toss to Albert Okwuegbunam

“We didn’t play well on third and fourth downs,” said safety Logan Ryan, who led the Giants with 10 tackles “That extends drives and bad things happen We didn’t make their defense play enough defense tonight”

Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who had nine tackles, said the inability to get off the field was backbreaking

“I think we had a lot of chances,” Martinez said “It came down to us just executing the play call, and we didn’t do that Obviously, they made us pay for it”

Denver’s 16-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half was the biggest case in point Rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari allowed Bridgewater to slip out of his grasp on the third play and complete a 10-yard pass to KJ Hamler On the TD toss, the quarterback stiff-armed safety Xavier McKinney and got off the pass

“That’s Teddy Teddy’s been doing it all camp,” said Denver receiver Tim Patrick, who caught a go-ahead 2-yard TD pass just before halftime, “It’s nothing new to us We knew he could do that stuff It was up to us to get open and make a play”

Denver finished with 420 yards on offense and their defense held New York to 314, including 60 yards rushing Saquon Barkley had 26 yards on 10 carries in his first game since Sept 20 of last year when he tore an ACL

“It’s disappointing to lose anytime,” Barkley said “I don’t think it’s any different if we put up 13 points or three points or put up 38 points and lost Losing a game (stinks)”

The Broncos also forced a fumble by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones at their 15 in the third quarter with Denver ahead 20-7

“Turnovers are always going to hurt you at any point in the game and they’re big plays,” said Jones, who finished 22 of 37 for 264 yards and a 4-yard TD run on the final play “We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of the ball But we’ll keep moving forward and keep improving”

While giving Bridgewater a lot of credit, Giants coach Joe Judge said the defense didn’t make enough plays

“We have to do a better job defensively playing our assignments and just making sure that we’re not having any busts back there, communication-wise,” he said

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the time of possession sometimes means nothing This time it was important

“We weren’t getting big plays,” he said “We were more of Hank Stram matriculation which is good, if you can finish it with points When you are going efficient, or matriculating, you got to be able to finish it”

Tonight’s Giants vs Washington live stream features a defensive line that is eager to get their chance to face a quarterback who leads the NFL in fumbles over the last two seasons Daniel Jones will be looking to protect the football against the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat in this NFL live stream

Thirty times THIRTY! That’s how many times Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones has fumbled the football since coming into the league in 2019 That’s the most in the NFL over the last two-plus seasons and the second most all-time over a 28 game span “It’s certainly something I’ve got to improve on,” Jones told the media Tuesday “I’ll learn and keep moving forward”

Jones’ latest folly came with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, down 10 against the Broncos last week The Giants started a drive at their own 25-yard-line and went 60 yards over 10 plays, before Jones coughed it up on a seven yard scramble The Giants went on to lose, 27-13

Washington also enters this week off a loss, falling to the Chargers last week, 20-16 Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a hip injury that has since placed him on injured reserve Taylor Heinicke will get the start under center against the Giants

The back-up turned starter earned himself a two-year $875 million contract extension in the offseason after taking over for the injured Alex Smith last year in the playoffs He threw for 306 yards with a passing and a rushing touchdown in a 31-23 loss to the Buccaneers Last week Heinicke completed 11-of-his-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown caught by tight end Logan Thomas

Washington is a 3-point favorite against the Giants The over/under is 41

The Washington Football Team haven’t won a matchup against the New York Giants since Oct 28 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Thursday Washington and New York will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 pm ET at FedEx Field

NFL Network will host this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. You can catch a live stream at NFL.com or through a variety of services including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The Giants opened the season with a 27-13 home loss to the Denver Broncos. Star running back Saquon Barkley played his first game in more than a year but did not see a significant workload with just 10 carries for 26 yards. Daniel Jones will need to take a step forward this season, and he will need to play better than he did during Week 1. He found Sterling Shepard seven times for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Washington will need to transition quickly because they already have a new quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick exited from Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury and could be out a couple months. Taylor Heinicke could be a serviceable option as he started during the playoffs last season and held his own. Antonio Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 90 yards in Week 1, and Washington will need consistent production from its running game to help out the new quarterback.