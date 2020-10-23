A freight management software permit the shippers to streamline the supply chain operations, increase logistical efficiency, and simplify the shipping process. With the adoption of latest software technology, shippers benefit itself with delivery on a time based on monetary basis from the complete visibility a freight management system which deals with the supply chain is creating lucrative opportunities for the Freight Management Software market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Accenture PLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (TMC), Ceva Logistics, Db Schenker, The Descartes System Group Inc., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Freight Management Software Market?

The emerging demand of advanced solutions in cargo safety, security, and transportation is driving the growth of the Freight Management Software market. However, congested trade routes as well as cross-border trade risks may restrain the growth of the Freight Management Software market. Furthermore, the growing development of autonomous trucking and smart freight transport is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Freight Management Software market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Freight Management Software Market?

The “Global Freight Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Freight Management Software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Freight Management Software market with detailed market segmentation by solution, Services, transportation mode, end-users, and geography. The global Freight Management Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Freight Management Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Freight Management Software market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Freight Management Software market is segmented on the basis of solution, Services, transportation mode, and end-users. On the basis of solution the market is bifurcated into Freight Tracking and Monitoring, Cargo Routing and Scheduling, Security, EDI, TMS, and Order Management. Based on services the market is fragmented into Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance. On the basis of transportation mode the market is segmented into Rail Freight, Road Freight, Ocean Freight, and Air Freight. Similarly, based on end users, the market is segmented as Third-Party Logistics, Forwarders, Brokers, Shippers, and Carriers.

What is the Regional Framework of Freight Management Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Freight Management Software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Freight Management Software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION

8. FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES

9. FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TRANSPORTATION MODE

10. FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USERS

11. FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

