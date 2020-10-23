Connected toys Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2027 | Anki, Bandai Namco Entertainment, K’NEX, Konami Holdings Corporation, Lego A/S, Playfusion

The growing adoption of stem toys and R&D spending on robots and toys is creating lucrative opportunities for the connected toys market in the forecast period. The enhanced network infrastructure and sensor-based technologies as well as customized features and daily learning exercises for kids is boosting the smartphone connected toys across the globe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Anki, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., K’NEX, Konami Holdings Corporation, Lego A/S, Playfusion Ltd, PLAYMOBIL, Sony Corporation, Sphero, Wonder Workshop

The ever-increasing adoption and availability of connected platforms is driving the growth of the connected toys market. However, high cost of connected toys may restrain the growth of the connected toys market. Furthermore, the rising awareness of internet and advanced technology is anticipated to create market opportunities for the connected toys market during the forecast period.

The “Global Connected toys Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Connected toys market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of connected toys market with detailed market segmentation by interacting device, age group, and geography. The global connected toys market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Connected toys market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Connected toys market.

The global connected toys market is segmented on the basis of interacting device and age group. Based on interacting device the market is fragmented into smartphone, app-connected drones, console-connected toys, and tablet connected toys. Similarly, based on age groups, the market is segmented as 2-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-12 years, and teenagers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Connected toys market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Connected toys market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CONNECTED TOYS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CONNECTED TOYS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CONNECTED TOYS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CONNECTED TOYS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INTERACTING DEVICE

8. CONNECTED TOYS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AGE GROUP

9. CONNECTED TOYS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. CONNECTED TOYS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

