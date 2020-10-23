Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Analysis and Forecast 2020: By keyplayers Adthena, BuzzSumo, Clootrack Software Labs, Consensus Point, Contify, Crayon

Competitive intelligence tools allow organizations to collect, store, track, and analyze information about competitors. It helps companies to better understand and respond more quickly to competitive actions, technological advancements, competitors, business opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions. Competitive intelligence data can help various teams within a business, including sales, marketing, product, and senior leadership. Rising use of this tool to glean information about the competitor’s marketing strategy, including content strategy, social media strategy digital advertising tactics, and more. This, in turn, rising the adoption of competitive intelligence tools among the enterprises which propels the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Adthena Ltd, BuzzSumo Ltd., Clootrack Software Labs Pvt Ltd., Consensus Point, Contify, Inc., Crayon, Inc., Klue Labs Vancouver, BC, Pathmatics Inc., Semrush Inc., SimilarWeb LTD

What is the Dynamics of Competitive Intelligence Tools Market?

Competitive intelligence tools can provide insight around consumer feedback, product additions, product removals, etc. Additionally, these tools used by senior executives to drive investments and future company strategies, thereby, increasing demand for the competitive intelligence tools market. Further, competitive Intelligence software automates all repetitive intelligence activities also enables enterprises to instantly visualize trends, correlations from various source of information which also influence the growth of the competitive intelligence tools market over the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Competitive Intelligence Tools Market?

The “Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the competitive intelligence tools industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Competitive intelligence tools market with detailed market segmentation as of deployment type, enterprise size, and geography. The global Competitive intelligence tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading competitive intelligence tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the competitive intelligence tools market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global competitive intelligence tools market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises.

What is the Regional Framework of Competitive Intelligence Tools Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Competitive intelligence tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The competitive intelligence tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE TOOLS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE TOOLS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE TOOLS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE TOOLS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE TOOLS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE TOOLS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

